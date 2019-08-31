BancFirst Corporation (BANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Since BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 4.39 N/A 3.94 14.80 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.14 N/A 3.86 17.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. UMB Financial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BancFirst Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BancFirst Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BancFirst Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta means BancFirst Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, UMB Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BancFirst Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UMB Financial Corporation has an average price target of $71, with potential upside of 13.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of BancFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 44.29% are BancFirst Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation has stronger performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors UMB Financial Corporation.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.