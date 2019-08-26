BancFirst Corporation (BANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 4.40 N/A 3.94 14.80 BOK Financial Corporation 82 3.15 N/A 6.62 12.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BOK Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BancFirst Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BOK Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BancFirst Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BOK Financial Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BancFirst Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BOK Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $92, while its potential upside is 22.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.3% of BancFirst Corporation shares and 40.9% of BOK Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91% BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation has stronger performance than BOK Financial Corporation

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats BOK Financial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.