BancFirst Corporation (BANF) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Comparison side by side

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 4.66 N/A 3.83 14.34 Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 35 4.73 N/A 2.37 14.75

Table 1 highlights BancFirst Corporation and Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BancFirst Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. BancFirst Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Allegiance Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst Corporation’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.6% of BancFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3% are Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -2.86% 0.02% -1.63% -5.08% -5.34% 10.12% Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation was more bullish than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BancFirst Corporation beats Allegiance Bancshares Inc.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.