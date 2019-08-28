BancFirst (BANF) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Sentiment Is 2

BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. BancFirst Corp’s current price of $51.92 translates into 0.62% yield. BancFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 36,096 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, up from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stellus Capital Investment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stellus Capital gets approval for second SBIC license – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Stellus Capital’s Earnings – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $248.05 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.26 P/E ratio.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for 275,709 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc owns 16,900 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 467,790 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 96,153 shares.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 235,427 shares traded or 106.77% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 90% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third Displays Revenue Strength, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $213,481 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by NORICK RONALD J, worth $106,000.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.92 million shares or 1.68% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank owns 20,823 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has 3,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). 36,844 are held by Arvest Bankshares Trust Division. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 71,689 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Cwm Limited has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 81 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 367,389 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 5,058 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 25,653 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 42,426 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 99,338 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co stated it has 23,220 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 170,341 shares.