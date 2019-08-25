BancFirst (BANF) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Primoris Services (PRIM) Has 1.49 Sentiment

BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. BancFirst Corp’s current price of $52.50 translates into 0.61% yield. BancFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 76,393 shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 67 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Primoris Services Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 36.60 million shares, up from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 21.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $967.64 million. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued Over $71 Million – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Primoris Services (PRIM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 156,646 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 26/04/2018 – @amazon Web Services is the most profitable piece of $AMZN, responsible for $1.4 billion in operating income:; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70

Dean Capital Management holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation for 54,925 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.66 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 507,798 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 90% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? BancFirst (BANF) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Displays Revenue Strength, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.92 million shares or 1.68% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 13,410 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 71,689 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 367,389 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 34,796 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Arvest Bank Division reported 36,844 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc holds 7,345 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 146 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 14,765 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 96,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 3,009 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare has invested 0.05% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Granite Invest Prtn invested in 171,669 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.