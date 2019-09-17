BancFirst (BANF) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; Oz Management LP Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Holding By $44.16 Million

BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. BancFirst Corp’s current price of $58.03 translates into 0.55% yield. BancFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 41,888 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31

Oz Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 1790.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 2.01 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Oz Management Lp holds 2.12 million shares with $48.58M value, up from 112,100 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 5.74M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 54.41% above currents $11.01 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, September 16 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $400 target in Monday, August 19 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Oz Management Lp decreased Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stake by 214,500 shares to 41,300 valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lyft Inc stake by 783,400 shares and now owns 41,600 shares. Workday Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree Ltd Partnership holds 1.22M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 838,338 shares. 4.19M were reported by Nokota Mngmt L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 3,468 shares. 225,169 are held by Glendon Capital Mngmt Lp. Zimmer Prtnrs LP has invested 0.49% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested in 1,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Transamerica Fin Advsr accumulated 3 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Capital Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Com invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 13,858 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 232,689 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $213,481 activity. $107,481 worth of stock was bought by NORICK RONALD J on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 2.12% more from 10.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 9,400 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 70,161 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 4,806 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 36,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital invested in 0.1% or 74,458 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Cwm Ltd owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 3,688 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 5,162 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,340 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 19,350 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,831 shares. Bessemer Group holds 34,100 shares.