BancFirst (BANF) EPS Estimated At $1.00; Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Sentiment Is 1.02

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 108 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 106 sold and reduced positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 58.54 million shares, down from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 95 Increased: 76 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.04% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. BANF’s profit would be $32.64 million giving it 13.93 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, BancFirst Corporation’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 36,262 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold BancFirst Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 2.12% more from 10.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank owns 33,418 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 863,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) or 46,946 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 0.03% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 34 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 104,314 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,350 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,006 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0.14% or 36,844 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 38,623 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 186,776 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 367,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $213,481 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by NORICK RONALD J, worth $107,481 on Tuesday, May 28.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 109,167 shares or 7.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 6.44% invested in the company for 410,522 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 6.19% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 256,502 shares.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 513,314 shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.