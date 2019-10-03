Banc of California Inc. (BANC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 4.32 45.60M 0.40 39.27 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.67 132.79M 1.96 13.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Banc of California Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc. First Hawaiian Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Banc of California Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 314,917,127.07% 3.1% 0.2% First Hawaiian Inc. 507,413,068.40% 10.6% 1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Banc of California Inc. shares and 98.8% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Banc of California Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Hawaiian Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. has weaker performance than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors First Hawaiian Inc. beats Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.