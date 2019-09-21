Banc of California Inc. (BANC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 2.67 N/A 0.40 39.27 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.50 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banc of California Inc. and Chemung Financial Corporation. Chemung Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Banc of California Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banc of California Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Chemung Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Banc of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Banc of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Chemung Financial Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. was more bullish than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.