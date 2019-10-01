Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (OVLY) Shorts Raised By 6.41%

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. BANC’s profit would be $10.68M giving it 16.83 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Banc of California, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 255,560 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues

Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY) had an increase of 6.41% in short interest. OVLY’s SI was 114,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.41% from 107,700 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 21 days are for Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s short sellers to cover OVLY’s short positions. The SI to Oak Valley Bancorp (ca’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 12,999 shares traded or 123.58% up from the average. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $719.45 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $31,355 activity. Leonard Daniel J bought $6,941 worth of stock. Shares for $4,327 were bought by Stephens Gary. HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000 on Friday, August 30. Shares for $4,087 were bought by Gilbert James L on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $137.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.