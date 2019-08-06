Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Comparing side by side

Both Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 2.57 N/A 0.40 39.27 Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.54 N/A 4.53 10.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Banc of California Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western Alliance Bancorporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Banc of California Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2% Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Banc of California Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Banc of California Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 43.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation on the other hand boasts of a $59 consensus price target and a 34.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Banc of California Inc. appears more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Banc of California Inc. and Western Alliance Bancorporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Banc of California Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. was less bullish than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.