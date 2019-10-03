Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Comparing side by side

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 4.32 45.60M 0.40 39.27 United Security Bancshares 10 0.00 13.35M 0.92 11.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Security Bancshares appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Banc of California Inc. is presently more expensive than United Security Bancshares, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Banc of California Inc. and United Security Bancshares’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 314,917,127.07% 3.1% 0.2% United Security Bancshares 127,385,496.18% 13% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Security Bancshares on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banc of California Inc. and United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25% respectively. 1.8% are Banc of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are United Security Bancshares’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9%

For the past year Banc of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Banc of California Inc. beats United Security Bancshares.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.