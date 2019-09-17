Banc Of California I (BANC) Share Value Rose While Prudential Plc Lowered Position; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Stake

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Banc Of California I (BANC) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 254,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 858,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Banc Of California I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 117,291 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 21,067 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Invest Mngmt owns 207,166 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 41,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 176,568 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 5,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 99,349 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 0% or 17,737 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are held by Stratos Wealth. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 414,521 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 383,324 shares. 72,717 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 34,657 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 86,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,635 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank owns 7,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 40,424 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,340 shares. Invesco accumulated 132,610 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). The New York-based Mendon Advisors Corporation has invested 1.36% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). United Serv Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 694,771 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 16,487 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 4,413 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 234,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 40,731 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 66,410 shares stake. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 12,035 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 9.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.