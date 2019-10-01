Banc Of California (BANC) Valuation Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Upped Position; Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $1.19 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 98,124 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $264.49. About 235,572 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bartlett And Lc holds 0.05% or 5,854 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 13,881 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il invested in 5,930 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 77,595 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 26,785 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 7 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,764 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,371 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Hillsdale Investment holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Don’t Stall – Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Ends in One Week – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Joan Farmer Gardner, philanthropist linked to Cintas, dies – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Finding Resistance In Nike, Cintas After Q1 Beats – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75M shares to 9.98M shares, valued at $263.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.