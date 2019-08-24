Banc of California (BANC) to pay $0.06 on Oct 1, 2019; Colony Group Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:BANC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Banc of California Inc’s current price of $14.04 translates into 0.43% yield. Banc of California Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 310,786 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South

Colony Group Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 98.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 4,662 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Colony Group Llc holds 9,401 shares with $627,000 value, up from 4,739 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Colony Group Llc decreased Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX) stake by 12,329 shares to 160,575 valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) stake by 134,987 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Fidelity Total Bond Etf was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 57.48% above currents $50.42 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold Banc of California, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $714.36 million. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It has a 28.89 P/E ratio. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations.