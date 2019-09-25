Banc Of California (BANC) Stock Value Rose While Hennessy Advisors Lifted Position; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 399,113 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $542.5. About 508,248 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,850 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Cap Lc owns 2.00M shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 75,970 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Second Curve Ltd Liability Co has 6.07% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 6,521 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy accumulated 400,000 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 10,340 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 132,341 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 234,332 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 31,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 1.81 million shares. 123,576 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. First Manhattan holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 23,744 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 259,305 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust owns 108 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,004 shares to 20,202 shares, valued at $38.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 13,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,847 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Management stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest invested in 0.03% or 13,004 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 1,001 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 3,446 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 15 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 339 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 550 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 12,785 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 157,721 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com accumulated 14,128 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Sun Life reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 107,312 were accumulated by Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Carnegie Asset Ltd has invested 1.7% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch Gp Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 773 shares in its portfolio.

