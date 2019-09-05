Banc Of California (BANC) Shares Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.43 Million; As 1St Source (SRCE) Stock Value Rose, 1St Source Bank Upped Its Stake

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 213 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 143,466 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 19 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 91,872 shares. Prescott Group Capital has invested 0.09% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Sei Invs stated it has 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 85,478 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 19,531 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,851 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 9,279 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.15% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 2,728 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 15,052 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc owns 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 9,789 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 27.68% or 7.23M shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 3,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 328,767 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 85,770 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Street Corporation stated it has 1.95M shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Rmb Capital Management Llc reported 0.09% stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 139,668 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2.00M shares. Citigroup invested in 50,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 64,272 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Company stated it has 14,646 shares. Automobile Association holds 656,363 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.