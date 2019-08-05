Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.43 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 29,886 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 21,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 213,760 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53 million, up from 191,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 125,678 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Advance in July Despite Rate Cut Selloff – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,108 shares to 164,791 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,220 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Ser reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 22,331 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co owns 11,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 568 shares. 4,079 are held by Kcm Inv Advsrs. Oakworth Cap has 1,149 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 21,065 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 47,487 shares. 1,046 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il owns 2,499 shares. First Manhattan owns 232 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stoneridge Investment Lc has invested 1.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Using Up to $75000000 of Cash Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp Announces Dividends – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) CEO Jared Wolff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.