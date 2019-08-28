Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Increased Its Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 171,310 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 243,653 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,339 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Com, Colorado-based fund reported 167,538 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 62,646 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 225 shares. 5,397 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Argent Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 677,532 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 115,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.05% or 13,339 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 2,749 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 6,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,642 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,914 shares to 12,486 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 27,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 754 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 97,134 shares. 254,278 are owned by Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 496,290 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0.01% or 76,135 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 16,487 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 15,900 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,729 shares. Second Curve Limited Co holds 762,000 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 17,469 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 58,261 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Skyline Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 462,800 shares.