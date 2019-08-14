Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Hexavest Stake in Verizon Communicatioco L (VZ) Trimmed by $77.65 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatioco L (VZ) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.93M, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatioco L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 232,749 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co N (NYSE:KR) by 98,430 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Santos Limited Tive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment invested in 0.06% or 11,928 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny has 1.73 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 82,298 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 363,010 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust holds 2.81% or 534,874 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 528,106 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,832 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 11.43M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Lc invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Pension Serv has 4.15M shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 46,232 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 15.15 million shares. Linscomb Williams holds 110,711 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital owns 250,650 shares.

