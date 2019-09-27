Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Lifted Its Position by $650,000; As Repligen (RGEN) Stock Price Rose, Tygh Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 151,290 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00 million, up from 135,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 463,754 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 186,442 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 11,501 shares to 30,890 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 86,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,710 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,650 shares to 236,150 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 65,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,900 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc Com (NYSE:LYV).

