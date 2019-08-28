Banc Of California (BANC) Position Has Raised by Seidman Lawrence B; Voya Financial (VOYA) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 118.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 256,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 471,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 80,245 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 714,537 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

