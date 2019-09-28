Banc Of California (BANC) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Increased Its Stake by $758,342; Brandywine Trust Company Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 194,104 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 16,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Everence Cap Management Inc has 10,340 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pdt Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Manufacturers Life Communications The stated it has 28,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,291 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 52,236 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability stated it has 101,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price Michael F reported 1.34M shares. 58,333 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). American Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 33,686 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 36,711 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 473,062 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers invested in 81,693 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 564,083 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,284 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Com has 22,308 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.29% or 154,259 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mgmt stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,263 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com holds 0.14% or 10,681 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 924,320 shares. Covington Management reported 162,505 shares stake. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability, Us-based fund reported 39,955 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

