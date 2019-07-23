Banc Funds Co Upped Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Holding; Altria Group (MO) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 111,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 451,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 10,320 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 849,471 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.79M, down from 870,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.91M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 8,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 32,824 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0.02% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 60,178 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Elizabeth Park Advisors Ltd has invested 2.27% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 1,683 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 40,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 147,700 shares. Bessemer has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 15,600 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Greenwood Associate Limited Com has 8,052 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,959 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4,041 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 522,564 shares to 527,140 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,665 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY).

Another recent and important Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.07% or 4,260 shares. Moreover, Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc owns 10,623 shares. Ar Asset Management accumulated 51,206 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Regal Inv Lc owns 51,863 shares. American Research And Management Comm holds 78,730 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 8,930 are held by Toth Advisory. Duff And Phelps Inv Management holds 19,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,860 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Monroe Bancshares Trust Mi has invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Beacon Fincl has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 24,101 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,670 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 302,237 shares. Cambridge Co stated it has 6,641 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.