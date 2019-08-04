Banc Funds Co Upped Its Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Position by $875,056 as Stock Value Declined; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Stake by $1.14 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1,285 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94 million, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 277,857 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 115,716 shares stake. 51,361 are owned by Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated accumulated 790 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 3,060 shares. 18,445 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs. Goldman Sachs Group owns 10,874 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,890 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 236 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 173,772 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 60,750 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 3,800 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 1,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 14,843 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,895 activity. PEDROSO LUIS M had bought 59 shares worth $1,902. DUNCAN GEORGE L bought $28,478 worth of stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Bank (PDOB) by 25,000 shares to 51,044 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 47,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,274 shares, and cut its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 416 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 198,687 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 14,553 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,387 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc holds 88,872 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. York Cap Management Glob Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 954,068 shares. Turtle Creek Asset holds 3.46% or 341,750 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 6,081 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 61,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 141,469 shares or 0.36% of the stock. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pacific Glob Investment Management Company owns 2,579 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 5,543 shares stake. Omni Prtnrs Llp reported 73,390 shares stake.