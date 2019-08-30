Banc Funds Co Upped Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Position; Groupon (GRPN) Shorts Decreased By 5.58%

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 16,161 shares as Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY)’s stock rose 12.45%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 634,155 shares with $13.54 million value, up from 617,994 last quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. now has $210.86M valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 2,649 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. GRPN’s SI was 20.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 21.97M shares previously. With 4.17 million avg volume, 5 days are for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s short sellers to cover GRPN’s short positions. The SI to Groupon Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.525. About 1.17 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 210.42 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity. 1,000 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares with value of $21,000 were bought by Brunner Brian D. The insider GIAMBALVO JOHN W bought 370 shares worth $8,073.

