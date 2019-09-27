Banc Funds Co Upped By $872,117 Its Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stake; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Sentiment Is 1.24

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) stake by 15.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 30,073 shares as Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s stock declined 5.16%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 228,027 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 197,954 last quarter. Bridge Bancorp Inc. now has $578.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 12,876 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 73 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 59 sold and trimmed holdings in Zumiez Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.92 million shares, up from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zumiez Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $787.44 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 962,292 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 502,515 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 13,869 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,691 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 206,272 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 264,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com holds 0% or 44,121 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 79,754 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 21,067 shares. Hightower Limited Company holds 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 14,534 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 1,500 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc holds 0% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested in 83,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $275,519 activity. Lindenbaum Nathan bought $86,747 worth of stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bank First National Corporation (BFNC) stake by 36,558 shares to 49,764 valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 63,625 shares. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. was reduced too.

