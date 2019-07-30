Banc Funds Co Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) as Market Valuation Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Raised Holding by $4.63 Million as Shares Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 70,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 559,866 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 630,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Commerce Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 12,151 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 6.70% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 219.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 29,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 13,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.55M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,675 shares to 38,741 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 358,002 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati reported 25,750 shares. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.27% or 8,838 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bridges Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,363 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Frontier Investment Mgmt Communication reported 1,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Serv Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,850 were reported by Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc has invested 0.39% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 450 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company has 92,693 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. $875,129 worth of stock was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $210,732 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gibson Joseph, worth $26,250 on Tuesday, May 14. $3,230 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were bought by SILBERSTEIN KARL L. 2,591 Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares with value of $26,677 were bought by INDERKUM DAVID J.

Analysts await Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. BOCH’s profit will be $4.37 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Bank of Commerce Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares to 288,263 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 78,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Heritage Financial Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold BOCH shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.34 million shares or 5.45% less from 8.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 745,154 shares. California-based Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Amer Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 9,895 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3,266 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 22,819 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 10,156 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 63,664 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 159,091 shares. 21,251 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 42,827 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 24,404 shares.