Banc Funds Co Stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Has Raised as Shares Rose; As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $31.28 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 75,300 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 3.50 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) by 23,000 shares to 76,860 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 180,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,674 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,143 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $26,400 were bought by Demas David J. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Dolan James J. bought $100,000.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,143 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $26,400 were bought by Demas David J. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Dolan James J. bought $100,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $98.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

