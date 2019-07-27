Banc Funds Co Raised Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding By $582,868

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 286,852 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $21.20M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. now has $835.81M valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 126,937 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 52,988 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 30.19%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 668,468 shares with $7.98 million value, up from 615,480 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 884,471 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 12,262 shares. 59,348 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). First Trust Advsr LP holds 43,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 152,880 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 15,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt accumulated 12,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 7,726 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 102,660 shares. Century Inc owns 47,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.03% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). State Street invested in 0% or 1.02M shares. Connors Investor Inc invested in 17,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cutler Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 51,750 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB) stake by 3,500 shares to 39,755 valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) stake by 29,700 shares and now owns 107,270 shares. Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43,303 activity. 250 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares with value of $3,945 were bought by Hanson James E. II.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 71,294 shares to 77,494 valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 14,896 shares and now owns 105,521 shares. Rh was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bluecrest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Sei Investments holds 0% or 76,177 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.06% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Westwood Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 1.26 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Lincoln Corp holds 0.01% or 28,975 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 5.45M shares. 29,300 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.11% or 20,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) rating on Friday, March 1. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21.