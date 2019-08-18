Banc Funds Co Raised Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Sentiment Is 3

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 286,852 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.42M shares with $21.20 million value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. now has $763.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 135,835 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc (WVVI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 2 cut down and sold their positions in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 417,298 shares, up from 411,680 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,000 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.66 million. The firm offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1,362 shares traded. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) has declined 15.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WVVI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WVVI); 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–Grave marker trimming services Willamette National Cemetery -; 12/03/2018 – Willamette Heart Offers GAINSWave in Oregon; 22/03/2018 – Willamette Valley 2017 Rev $20.9M; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Drawbridge Operation Regulation; Willamette River at Portland, OR; 22/03/2018 – Willamette Valley 2017 EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – WILLAMETTE COMMUNITY BANK NAMES JOAN REUKAUF PRESIDENT & CEO; 06/03/2018 Oregon DCBS: Advisory committee to meet on Willamette Basin Mercury Total Maximum Daily LoadMarch 07, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Drawbridge Operation Regulation; Willamette River, Portland, OR; 22/03/2018 – Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for 2017

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity. 840 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares with value of $14,347 were bought by Hanson James E. II.

