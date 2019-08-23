Banc Funds Co Raised Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holding by $1.86 Million; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 64,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 197,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 133,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 18,638 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 43,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 416,912 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 460,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 2.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America stated it has 850 shares. 5,400 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Communications. 30.66M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Daiwa Sb Limited holds 25,730 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Company has 20,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 37,627 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 68,200 shares or 0.49% of the stock. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 7,163 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 19,068 are held by Srb. Of Vermont reported 5,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.08% stake. American Century Inc has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,678 shares to 127,845 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 6,930 shares valued at $188,772 was made by Lindenbaum Nathan on Monday, August 5.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 47,593 shares to 34,274 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,755 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication New York holds 43,216 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 15,605 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 58,627 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,043 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Com owns 2.21 million shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 35,610 shares. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Com Llc has 0.01% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 69,266 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 31,651 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 7,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 35,101 shares. 20 are owned by Pnc Svcs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,823 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

