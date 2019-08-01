Banc Funds Co Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Lowered by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Holds Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 159.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 321,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 523,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 201,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 55,518 shares traded or 76.25% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Completion of Merger with Monitor Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2017.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.89 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64,234 shares to 197,954 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 264,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 32 buys, and 0 sales for $111,480 activity. On Friday, March 1 Muransky Edward bought $3,754 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) or 255 shares. $203 worth of stock was bought by Wallace Amber B on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $4,162 were bought by Moore Terry A. Helmick Kevin J bought $506 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Friday, February 1. Strollo Gregg also bought $1,001 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Friday, March 1. Sabat Joseph W had bought 227 shares worth $2,958 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.