Banc Funds Co Position in Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Has Raised by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose; Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $357,670

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 636,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 577,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 159,398 shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 35,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 140,734 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 176,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31M shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares to 533,704 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 522,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,140 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Center Bancorp, Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Merge, Creating New Jersey’s Premier Community Bank – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2014, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. and Center Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2014, Globenewswire.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of BoeFly, a Leading Online Business Lending Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 42,208 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 29,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,685 shares in its portfolio. 1.91M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 375,407 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 1.57M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 64,339 shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 192,355 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 172,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). State Street stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Marshall Wace Llp holds 93,394 shares. Legal General Public Limited owns 5,964 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Banc Funds Limited Liability Com invested 0.94% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Graham Corporation’s (NYSE:GHM) 1.9% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0% or 2,323 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Lp has invested 0.11% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 26,498 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Management Gru Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Aimz Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 194,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sir Limited Partnership has 0.6% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 313,500 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or reported 0.31% stake. Raymond James Assoc holds 221,705 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc accumulated 32,588 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 99,646 shares. Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas has invested 34.4% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 68,865 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

