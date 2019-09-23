Banc Funds Co Lowered United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Holding by $1.31 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Boosted Its Position by $2.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 35,640 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, up from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $178.78. About 435,805 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 93,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 29,269 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, down from 122,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 25,753 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) by 35,559 shares to 317,408 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) by 37,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bank.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.49M for 22.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by St John Scott. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was bought by Maroney Patrick. Whittemore Kent G also bought $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, May 10. The insider Hogan Michael bought $21,630. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 657 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 304,272 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,330 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 40,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.28 million shares. 181,827 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 3,185 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru Incorporated has 378 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Next Fin Group Inc holds 10 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 5,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 14,600 shares to 11,876 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 53,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,786 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.