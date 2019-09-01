Banc Funds Co Lifted Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Position By $3.69 Million; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 43.36% above currents $104.28 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Friday, June 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, July 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15100 target. See Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $151.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) stake by 24.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 111,710 shares as Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST)’s stock rose 12.31%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 562,754 shares with $19.06M value, up from 451,044 last quarter. Southern First Bancshares Inc. now has $288.49M valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 25,138 shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset holds 0.04% or 2,537 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company owns 69,472 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 17.95M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cypress Gp accumulated 2,793 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Yorktown Rech has 11,600 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 16,558 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 527,515 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 69,196 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hwg Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 283,623 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 21,957 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $21.81 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Another recent and important Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019.