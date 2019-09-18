Banc Funds Co Lifted Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Position by $12.32 Million; Atria Investments Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $425,500

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (CSFL) by 153.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 535,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 884,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, up from 348,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 147,357 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL)

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 26,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 310,981 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 814,662 shares to 840,340 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 788,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freedom Bank Of Virginia (FDVA) by 109,172 shares to 32,563 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 171,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,456 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Financial Corp..

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterState Is An Attractive ‘Strong Getting Stronger’ Story – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 44,429 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn reported 889,042 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 117,725 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 9,350 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 86,561 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Stifel Fincl reported 509,067 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cap Invsts stated it has 1.57M shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 6.59 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.