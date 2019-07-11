Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Unity Bancorp (UNTY); Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Price Declined While George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lowered Its Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 42,627 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 21/03/2018 – BOK chief sees low likelihood of U.S. labelling S.Korea as currency manipulator; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: THURSDAY’S INTEREST RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH MONETARY POLICY CHANGES ABROAD; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Solid Economic Growth Has Continued Despite Headwinds; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 371 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Declares 17% Increase in Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 493 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 44 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 337,757 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc World Corporation holds 0.55% or 830,020 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 2,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 4,703 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 21,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 58,801 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% stake. Maltese Cap Management Lc invested in 0.19% or 30,409 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 7,561 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

