Banc Funds Co Increased Its Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) by $339,381 as Market Valuation Rose; Mount Lucas Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Progressive (PGR) by $2.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 2.82M shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 16,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 634,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 617,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 4,594 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.10 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares to 106,485 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,755 shares, and cut its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

