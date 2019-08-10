Banc Funds Co Holds Stake in Connectone Bancorp (CNOB); Rogers (ROG) Valuation Declined While Pier Capital Boosted Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 636,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 577,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 159,398 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 186,765 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares to 161,265 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,254 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 71 shares. Amer International Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 13,881 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James Advisors stated it has 2,565 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 54,284 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Prtnrs reported 166,323 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association owns 2,822 shares. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 469 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 5,441 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 522,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42,930 shares to 438,639 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange County Bancorp (OCBI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,544 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).