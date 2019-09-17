Banc Funds Co Holds Holding in Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC); Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 267,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 255,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 850 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.93 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.41. About 799,480 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

Since June 3, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $43,979 activity. DUNCAN GEORGE L also bought $28,478 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares. Another trade for 196 shares valued at $5,848 was bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold EBTC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.02% more from 2.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 35,976 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 51,361 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma accumulated 31,306 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 348,523 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 11,561 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). 8,560 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Raymond James Advsr holds 0% or 18,760 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 117,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 790 shares. 16,355 are owned by Bankshares Of America De.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 110,353 shares to 155,132 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WBB) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,670 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

More notable recent Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Completes its 30th Year and Announces 2018 Net Income of $28.9 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBTC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:EBTC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0.04% or 28,497 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp reported 1.04% stake. Everence Capital invested in 0.08% or 3,510 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 40,807 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications holds 18,408 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Private Na accumulated 4,302 shares. Telos Management has 0.67% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 296,864 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj &. Aldebaran Incorporated holds 17,481 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 54,820 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.16% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 495 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.04% or 33,782 shares. Fmr reported 8.64 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.