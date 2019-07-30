Banc Funds Co Holding in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Has Upped by $1.77 Million as Shares Declined; Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $9.81 Million as Shares Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 73,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 214,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 35,076 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 163,915 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 40 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.2% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Lord Abbett & Lc reported 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Convergence Inv Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 15,553 shares. Bridger Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.19% or 598,943 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 77,704 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 34,622 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 470,000 shares stake. Pacific Global Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 10,373 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,941 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 5,616 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 853,939 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 280 shares valued at $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $240,374 was sold by BROWN JAY W.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,458 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 87,070 shares to 269,294 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 70,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 23,200 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 20,725 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 36,479 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. American Int Incorporated accumulated 0% or 9,992 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pnc Group reported 6,508 shares stake. 81,435 are held by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.19% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 70,757 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 513,906 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. $28,690 worth of stock was bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22. The insider CORNELSEN JAMES W bought 613 shares worth $17,582. Shah Suhas R also bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135. Deadrick Stephen J had bought 250 shares worth $6,900. GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Thursday, February 21.

