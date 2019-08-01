Banc Funds Co Holding In Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Was Upped; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holding by $437,989

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 16,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 634,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 617,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 9,207 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.95. About 23,520 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Since February 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,817 activity. The insider GIAMBALVO JOHN W bought 352 shares worth $8,047.

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold CVLY shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 51.24% less from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 549 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated accumulated 20,613 shares. Northern reported 95,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Blackrock accumulated 459,871 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 56,385 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 5,362 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 40,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited accumulated 1,353 shares. Endicott Mgmt reported 255,815 shares. 1,283 are held by James. Fj Mgmt Ltd stated it has 117,799 shares. 720 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) for 5,091 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 47,900 shares to 88,625 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) by 45,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,812 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 150 were reported by Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank owns 595 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,529 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 6,219 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Management owns 13,600 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 38 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 5,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 10,000 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 15,900 were accumulated by Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,888 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,310 shares to 120,668 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.