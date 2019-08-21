Banc Funds Co Has Upped By $986,000 Its Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Holding; Sino-global Shipping America LTD (SINO)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Sino-global Shipping America LTD (SINO) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 funds increased and started new holdings, while 3 cut down and sold holdings in Sino-global Shipping America LTD. The funds in our database now have: 1,287 shares, down from 118,720 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sino-global Shipping America LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 49,300 shares as Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $27.48 million value, up from 1.30 million last quarter. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. now has $569.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 24,896 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $967,933 activity. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 was bought by Bonvenuto David L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $98,850 was bought by Dolan James J.. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000. 1,162 shares were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J, worth $22,934. On Tuesday, May 21 Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 20,000 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased John Marshall Bank stake by 37,100 shares to 191,775 valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) stake by 180,980 shares and now owns 286,674 shares. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 326,720 shares. Perritt Capital Inc holds 0.5% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 53,933 shares. Moreover, Nbw Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Second Curve Ltd Llc invested 12.19% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hood River stated it has 376,210 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 173,798 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.03% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Arrowstreet LP reported 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0% stake. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 109,299 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Incorporated owns 15,646 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Fj Ltd Liability Co has 0.76% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. for 607 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 5 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 100 shares.

The stock increased 2.50% or $0.0166 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6801. About 23,274 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) has declined 39.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINO News: 12/03/2018 – SINO-GLOBAL REPORTS PRICING OF $3M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 12/03/2018 Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 – Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 M Registered Direct Offering

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping agency and inland transportation management services in the United States, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Australia, and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.61 million. The Company’s shipping agency services include loading/discharging and protective services. It currently has negative earnings.

