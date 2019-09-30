Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) by $2.92 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cigna (CI) Share Price Rose, Hikari Power LTD Has Cut by $373,817 Its Stake

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 2,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 26,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, down from 28,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $151.76. About 1.50M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPESS SCRIPS/CIGNA DEAL, NO PLAN TO VOTE AGAINST; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE HEALTH INSURER CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF BEING BOUGHT BY INSURER CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 05/04/2018 – America’s Favorite TV Doctors of America Are Now On-Call; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on $67 billion deal for Express Scripts: ‘The current marketplace is not sustainable’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna close to buying Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 171,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 500,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, down from 671,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 70,083 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc by 26,000 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cigna Still Solid Despite Negative Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cigna Stock Is Sailing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO turns bullish on Cigna; CI +1.7% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold CI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Greenwich Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6,765 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 1,400 are held by Cullinan Associate Incorporated. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,870 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Essex Svcs Incorporated reported 4,768 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Grisanti Cap Management invested in 2,288 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 73 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Co invested in 509 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,400 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 14,877 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 7 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited reported 1,494 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 8.72 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 535,695 shares to 884,562 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 30,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).