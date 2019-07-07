Banc Funds Co Has Raised Carolina Financial (CARO) Holding by $654,976 as Market Value Rose; Rock Point Advisors Has Increased American International Group (AIG) Position by $656,610

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.09M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 167,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Carolina Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 49,591 shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 7.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO)

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares to 87,966 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,441 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.2% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 89,712 shares. Ally Fin owns 95,000 shares. 57 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 241,395 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 427 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 82,546 shares. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 4,691 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 500,431 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,474 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.85% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,819 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.