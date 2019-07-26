Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Position in First Community (FCCO) as Market Value Declined; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Share Value Declined, American Capital Management Has Cut Position

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Community Corporation (FCCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 117,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 198,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Community Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.65M market cap company. It closed at $19.79 lastly. It is down 25.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36 million, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.83. About 256,137 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51,763 shares to 700,923 shares, valued at $23.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold FCCO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,979 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 17,502 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 27,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance holds 0% or 48,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 15,704 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 20,156 shares. 85 are owned by Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 13,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Brown Advisory owns 13,650 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Advisory Services Net Llc reported 1,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings.