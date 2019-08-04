Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake as Share Price Rose; Regions Financial (RF) Market Value Rose While Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 688,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 752,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.30 million shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 87,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 269,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 356,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 66,222 shares traded or 52.12% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO)

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.55M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 37,660 shares to 107,027 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 65,860 were reported by Macquarie Gru Limited. Highland Capital Limited Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 400,300 shares. James Inv Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 432,530 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 130 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.14% stake. 5,700 are held by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 0.13% or 26,137 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dean Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 12,450 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.17 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 6.66 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 108,199 shares. 11,856 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability Com. Elizabeth Park Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 294,173 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 50,615 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) or 221,882 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 3,685 shares. Pl Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 165,777 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Foundry Partners Lc has 0.23% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 188,755 shares. Renaissance Lc owns 524,479 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 43,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,694 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). 3,375 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 58,340 shares to 636,193 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. by 15,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,149 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN).