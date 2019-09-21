Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Fauquier Bancshares (FBSS) Position by $406,602; Southern Company (SO) Stock Rose While Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 141,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, down from 160,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fauquier Bancshares Inc. (FBSS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 45,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, down from 64,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 2,292 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 12,901 shares to 267,993 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bank by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc..

Since May 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $88,302 activity. $34,576 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares were bought by CARTER KEVIN T. Bogan Marc J had bought 2,420 shares worth $49,783 on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold FBSS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 740,275 shares or 1.72% more from 727,725 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir, -based fund reported 16,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 2,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). United Advisers Limited Liability invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Salzhauer Michael has 46,781 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 13,026 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 14,455 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 41,565 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Moreover, Castine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Fin Advsr owns 1,250 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4,715 shares. Banc Funds Llc holds 0.07% or 45,314 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc reported 8,430 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 168,204 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth owns 495 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.13% or 485,380 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 0.09% or 5,355 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argi Investment Services Limited Company holds 0.14% or 47,711 shares. 5,569 were accumulated by Gradient Limited Liability. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 31,710 were reported by Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 16,615 shares. Citigroup holds 1.42 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,822 shares. 607,938 were reported by Uss Ltd.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 969 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.