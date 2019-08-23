Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American DE (TEVA) Shorts Up By 23.04%

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 286,852 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.42 million shares with $21.20M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. now has $746.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 11,632 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American DE (NYSE:TEVA) had an increase of 23.04% in short interest. TEVA’s SI was 51.57M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.04% from 41.91M shares previously. With 17.14M avg volume, 3 days are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American DE (NYSE:TEVA)’s short sellers to cover TEVA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 5.75 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity. Hanson James E. II bought $14,347 worth of stock.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Cbtx Inc. stake by 39,207 shares to 32,093 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) stake by 117,741 shares and now owns 81,027 shares. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 195,290 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,195 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 52,198 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Lp has invested 0.62% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 827,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 162,849 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brinker Capital owns 15,878 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 363,770 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 294,319 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 75.17% above currents $7.17 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform” rating.